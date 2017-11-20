YP Letters: Neither MPs nor peers will dare to thwart Brexit Bills

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

IN your Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, November 15) you refer to Theresa May’s difficulties in getting her EU Withdrawal Bill through Parliament and refer to the irony of her position compared with John Major’s problems with the Maastricht Treaty.

One major difference between the two, of course, is that Theresa May is fortified with the knowledge that she has the authority of a referendum supporting her action, whereas John Major had no such luxury and was taking the country down the road of surrendering some of its Parliamentary powers without popular authority.

Those MPs trying to thwart John Major had a moral authority that the current Conservative rebels do not have.

Today’s rebels are not driven by their principles, as those same principles would have made them vote against triggering Article 50 and also made them oppose holding a referendum, had they sincerely believed that Brexit was a ruinous path to take. They mistake their own over-blown opinions, based on imperfect knowledge, for principles.

When it comes to the crucial votes, neither of the Houses of Parliament will dare to deny the Government its Brexit Bills, as to do so would provoke the greatest constitutional and democratic crisis in living memory.

From: Derrick Bond, Shadwell, Leeds.

CONGRATULATIONS to businessman Sir James Dyson for urging Government Ministers to ignore the EU’s divorce bill and simply walk away. If only more of our business people would promote Britain in such a positive manner.

Sir James should be invited to be our Brexit Minister. We have at last someone prepared not only to talk tough, but to take decisive action. Theresa May and David Davis should take a leaf out of Sir James’s book and just get on with Brexit.

From: Alan Chapman, Bingley.

MICHEL Barnier’s fellow countryman General De Gaulle always remembered Winston Churchill telling him in 1944 that if Britain were forced to choose between the open sea and Europe, she would choose the open sea.

De Gaulle thought Churchill was right, and so voted to keep Britain out.

Forty-three years after Edward Heath mistakenly shackled us to Europe, we voted to leave.

The open sea beckons. How pitiful we shall look if we settle for hugging the coast!