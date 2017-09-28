YP Letters: NHS sets the standards for care

From: Penny Lonsborough, Pocklington, York.

I would like to take the opportunity to contradicts and challenge the negativity currently surrounding the NHS of 2017. On August 22 2017 a 91 year old relative was admitted to York District Hospital Accident and Emergency department. The department appeared to be operating at full capacity, with all areas full of poorly patients, however we were welcomed into a prepared quiet room. Every member of staff introduced themselves to both us and our relative by name.

In 32 years of nursing and midwifery practice I have rarely witnessed such sensitive and professional care. Treatment was immediate and given with the utmost respect. I have experience of private health care, but the treatment given at York District was far superior.

Although our relative was very ill, she was consulted throughout, with timely attention from the hospital chaplain and Macmillan nurse.

We had a sad outcome, but it will be remembered as an episode of support and care. The experience was more caring than situations witnessed as a student nurse in a busy accident and emergency department in 1977.

The experience made me proud of my profession, and grateful to the NHS for providing an excellent service.