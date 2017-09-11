YP Letters: No place like Hull for a great day out

From: Sylvia M Barnard, North Park Road, Leeds.

MANY thanks for drawing our attention to the excavation in Hull of the South Blockhouse, part of Henry VIII’s fortification of the city (The Yorkshire Post, September 5).

If we had not read your article, we would have missed a most interesting experience the following day.

Now largely a car park, the site, near The Deep, is currently marked out with yellow lines. The Humber Field Archaeology team were on hand and were keen to explain what was going on amidst the mass of ancient sewers, Victorian cellars and heaps of earth.

They were very knowledgeable, as you would expect, and were particularly helpful to our wheelchair-using friend, selecting the easiest paths for her to get round and bringing the trays of “finds” for her to see.

For me the most thrilling moment was being allowed to hold an ancient (and very heavy) cannonball in my hands!

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

TALKING to friends, it appears City of Culture in Hull is exceeding expectations. Well done to all concerned for seizing the moment and, as your own editorial stated, highlighting how a strong arts and sporting offering can only help to attract new employers.