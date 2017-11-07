YP Letters: Northern Rail boss without a stake in the real world

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

WITH a title like “Stakeholder Manager”, it’s difficult to believe that Northern Rail’s Pete Myers, inhabits the same day-to-day planet as his “customer” passengers (The Yorkshire Post, November 3).

Following yet another own goal, we are reminded once again, that we are not allowed to board a train unless clutching a ticket.

Most of the stations on the Harrogate to Leeds line are unstaffed. If the ticket machine isn’t working and the sardine-tin conditions of the train prevent the guard from reaching us, then we might well find ourselves arriving at Leeds, facing the denigration of Northern’s Revenue Men.

We face paying a “penalty fare”. Let me make this clear Mr Myers that, should I fall foul of this, you will get not one metric farthing more than the actual fare.

Following the racing certainty that others will take the same line, what might the next step be; parading our innate criminality in court perhaps?

Please tell us. We can then decide whether to use the bus, or perhaps choke the roads still further, with yet more cars.

£1 concession could help out

From: Anne Murphy, Halifax Road, Grenoside, Sheffield.

I WRITE in response to Colin Speakman’s article on concessionary bus fares (The Yorkshire Post, October 21) and follow-up correspondence. I know that it is only a pittance, but would it be possible for pensioners to pay £1 towards their bus fare or to make a donation into a donation box?

I’m sure that many elderly people would be happy towards keeping their local bus service as it seems the laws of the country are not going to change.

Open the old hospitals

From: Tarquin Holman, Marsden Court, Farsley.

READING the sorry state of affairs with the lack of after care for the elderly on leaving hospital, is it not time we reopened the once beautiful convalescence hospitals?

To be funded by politicians’ first class expenses, holidays and their pensions. It was once known as priorities.

Cutting police false economy

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

IT makes absolutely no sense to me to cut numbers in police forces. Theresa May, in collusion with George Osborne, cut the service to shreds and yet still expects the same service from their depleted numbers.

When will this or some future government realise that it is false economy to cut police numbers to save cash, when it is so blatantly obvious that the cost to the general public is far greater than the cost of police officers?

We do have compassion

From: Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton.

I WOULD like to take issue with the comments made by DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds that I and fellow MPs showed a lack of compassion in the Universal Credit debate in the House of Commons on October 24.

On the contrary, I made it very clear that there needs to be some refinements to the Universal Credit system.

I said that I think it’s imperative that we shorten the timescale from six weeks to ease the burden on some claimants who have been used to being paid weekly. We also need to make sure that up-front payments are available and publicised for everyone who applies for Universal Credit.

This will help all those on the lower income scale with cash flow problems and I suggested more could be done to make sure claimants realise that it is possible for rent to be paid directly to the landlords in the social housing and private rented sectors.

Few want to see us go back to the old system, and we need to make sure the new one works for those it is designed to support.

What about the money?

From: Neil Richardson, Kirkheaton.

YOUR front page story about Justine Greening’s blueprint (The Yorkshire Post, November 4) includes three bullet points – provision of the best careers advice, a world class technical education, a bigger training role for businesses – and the need to invest more in early-years education.

But is it easy to socially rewire the country?

For instance, regarding pupils’ early years in school, is the Government likely to find the funds which will drop class sizes to 26?

Even if the budget allowed a downward shift in numbers, Ms Greening would then have to adjust the heavily test-oriented curriculum so that it not only appeared both interesting and user-friendly for staff, pupils and parents but also stirred pupils’ intellects in ways appropriate to the secondary sector and a later option of ‘world class’ training.

We don’t need an electrician for such rewiring – this is a job for Marvel superheroes.