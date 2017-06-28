YP Letters: Ominous silence from MP over fracking plan

From: Anne Nightingale, Station Road, Helmsley.

KEVIN Hollinrake, the Thirsk and Malton MP, promises to continue campaigns he has started in his constituency, including improvements to the A64, support for jobs, farming and fishing industries, improved mobile coverage, faster broadband, plus fairer funding for schools, the Health Service and transport infrastructure for the years ahead.

How strange that Mr Hollinrake fails to mention his support for the intended fracking industry planned for his constituency. It poses the biggest changes this area has ever had and yet he makes no reference to it. Is it because fracking is as unpopular here as in other parts of the country where it is being forced upon communities? It was never discussed by the Conservative Party in the general election and it has been omitted from the Queen’s Sspeech.

I assume that this insidious industry has not gone away, but is being slowly introduced through the back door, with ongoing easing of legislation, away from the media. A fairer deal for this region, Mr Hollinrake, would be no pollution, clean air, fresh water and unspoilt countryside, none of which will survive if fracking on the industrial scale that is planned by the Conservative government is allowed to progress.