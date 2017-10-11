YP Letters: On guard against poor rail service

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

BILL Carmichael asks if union claims on train safety add up (The Yorkshire Post, October 6). I don’t know, but what does add up is that ‘guards’ continue to triumph over ‘conductors’ on radio, TV and in the Press.

Back in the 1990s, the initial answer to decades of under-investment in British Rail was to paint the trains a different colour and to change the way we speak.

Some nameless, faceless, ersatz American suit decreed that henceforth, guards would be called conductors. I’m delighted to note that, generally speaking, it hasn’t worked.

There is certainly room for the use of language to be examined, in the railway and other industries. Is there the most remote chance that the term ‘Public Service’ might revert to its literal meaning?

Over the last decades, it has been usurped to demand that the extortionate fare and tax-paying public serve the upmarket lifestyles of assorted directors and shareholders; often for even less than mediocre service.

From: David Craggs, Shafton Gate, Goldthorpe.

A FEW days ago, my wife and I had reason to travel by rail from Sheffield to Barnsley. On arriving at the station, I noted that our train was due to leave in a few minutes.

There was not time to buy tickets so we jumped on the train. I remember joking with my wife that if we were found without tickets and were unable to buy them on the train we could well end up in court.

Luckily an attendant came along and I was able to purchase the required tickets. If there had been no attendant on the train to check whether or not we had tickets, and to sell them to us, we would in effect have travelled free. How is this got round on a ‘driver-only’ train?

From: Paula Perkins, Skipton.

CAN anyone explain the train strike? Common sense would suggest there should be a guard on every train because of public safety.

A death with dignity

From: Mike Smith, Birkby, Huddersfield.

TWO items in successive editions of The Yorkshire Post support my assertion that the law enforces unnecessary pain and suffering on thousands of citizens, most particularly those in the twilight years of their lives.

The first was by Dr Jane Fleming [The Yorkshire Post, October 5] whose article sums up situations where there are clearly thousands of old people who would choose to ‘slip away peacefully’ if they had the choice.

The second is the report [The Yorkshire Post, October 6] on the High Court’s rejection under the European Convention of Human Rights of Noel Conway’s legal bid to bring about a ‘peaceful and dignified death’ as release from the consequences of motor-neurone disease.

A change in the law to allow assisted dignified death is surely long overdue. Whenever the subject arises, the main objection is invariably fear of abuse by avaricious families putting elderly people under pressure, but protection against that should be simple enough.

Any ambiguous cases could still be dealt with in court. There can be no religious objections because it would remain the choice of the individual and it is hard to see what other objections there could be.

Meanwhile we have to wonder just how much longer our legislators are prepared to condone the pain and suffering of thousands in the name of the law.

Why rush on fracking?

From: Robert Adams, Belgrave Avenue, Scarborough.

FURTHER to the letters and concerns expressed over the proposed fracking, why do we need to rush?

The gas, if it is there, has been there for millions of years. It will always be there and if it becomes critical for our survival then – at that time – we could attempt to extract it. The reserves potentially give us independence when we really need it.

If we had continued to purchase oil and gas through the 1960s and ’70s onwards while conserving the reserves of the North Sea, we could be free of the price-hike pressure to buy from other producers now. Sit back, observe developments, monitor progress of fracking elsewhere, even wait for alternative technology to continue its growing importance.

On that tack, why are all new developments not installing solar generation on all roofs? It should not be beyond the designers’ skills to continue to further improve their appearance and ensure wide acceptance.

Carry on regardless

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

HOW typically uncaring of the BBC to concentrate on poor Theresa May’s cough and the P45 stunt at the Tory conference.

I thought she did extremely well to carry on under such pressure. They, and others, should have listened to the speech before commenting in such a negative way,

As for Grant Shapps and his bid for the leadership, no thank you. We need to get on with Brexit and tell Brussels to go to wherever they should. Let’s carry it forward under Mrs May.

Opposite meaning

From: Elisabeth Baker, Leeds.

SOMETIMES newspaper headlines are misleading. But the news item (The Yorkshire Post, October 6) about avoidance of inbreeding by prehistoric humans really surprised me, as both the headline and the caption to the photograph said that they “understood interbreeding hazards”. ‘Interbreeding’ is the antithesis of ‘inbreeding’.

Did The Yorkshire Post perhaps mean to put ‘interbreeding’ in the headline?