YP Letters: One person, one vote, once... that’s the Brexit of dictatorship

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

The reaction by some Brexiteers including Messrs Lindley and Martinek (The Yorkshire Post, September 29) to Theresa May’s more conciliatory approach to Brexit in her Florence speech, describing it as a “betrayal of democracy” and “defying the will of the people”, was totally predictable.

However, voters were not asked the question in the 2016 referendum as to what type of Brexit they favoured.

Furthermore if you look at voting patterns in England, Wales and Scotland at the 2017 general election, more people voted for political parties that favoured a soft Brexit, or no Brexit (Labour, Lib Dem, Green, Plaid Cymru, and SNP) than favoured a hard Brexit (Conservative and Ukip).

Having won the referendum by a slender margin, they appear to be no longer interested in democracy, and their views on this subject seem to have much in common with many dictators past and present, namely one person, one vote, once.

From: D Wood, Howden.

IN appeasing Philip Hammond and Amber Rudd and capitulating on Brexit, Mrs May has betrayed the 17.42 million British voters who voted to leave the EU.

British businesses want an end to the uncertainty of leaving the EU but a two year transitional period will only increase that uncertainty by a further two years.

She has renegued on her Brexit speech of January this year and agreed to keep us in the EU for a further two years, paying £18bn in the process, and keeping freedom of movement and worst of all keeping ECJ jurisdiction.

This will prevent us from doing our own trade deals for another two years, which is a totally stupid situation.

But, of course, this is the start of the great sell-out. Article 50 is a trap. It is designed to prevent a country from leaving and that is what it is now doing.

Even the grovelling appeasement is not enough for our EU masters. Both Donald Tusk and the arrogant Michel Barnier have said that not enough has been conceded yet!

When are the Prime Minister and David Davis going to realise that you cannot negotiate with these arrogant nonentities and walk away?

Tell them we have left and will resume trading on World Trade Organisation rules, which would give us a £8bn a year profit and save us another £10bn a year in payments to the EU.