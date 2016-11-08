YP Letters: Orgreave – is it wise to dig up the past?

From: W Forrest, Huddersfield.

ALL credit should be given to the Editor for having the courage to print all the negative responses (The Yorkshire Post, November 4) to the Editorial on Orgreave.

This was an unofficial strike with political motives. Bus-loads of pickets were shipped in, communities and families split in extremely bitter tensions which have lived on for years after. I am quite sure that those baying for an inquiry would wish these facts to be forgotten and not part of the investigation.

From: Brian Nugent, Hebden Bridge.

FURTHER to your report (The Yorkshire Post, November 5) regarding the terrible events in Rotherham and throughout West and South Yorkshire, former Home Secretaries David Blunkett and Alan Johnson come to mind.

Both have been very vociferous, quite often via the pages of this paper, keen to give us their wisdom on where the country and the Labour Party are going wrong. Neither one, to my knowledge, has offered any explanation as to why they didn’t pursue, or bring the power of their office to bear, on this issue.

Perhaps either of these supposed ‘Labour grandees’ could explain their lack of action?

Dangerous war games

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

DEFENCE Secretary Michael Fallon has announced that Britain will be ready to go to war with Russia within two years and he is supported by his colleague Philip Hammond, neither of whom has served in the military.

They are taking part in a desperate game of brinkmanship between the West and Russia which could result in millions being killed. Their behaviour is disgraceful and the British people should not be fooled by such warmongering.

From: Elisabeth Baker, Leeds.

HOW dare Fifa brand the poppy as political? It is only through the sacrifices of those whom we remember at this time of year that Fifa is free to rake in its millions.

Centre of the world

From: Rosemary Nattriss, Church Fenton, Tadcaster.

CHURCH Fenton, already in the recent news for the HS2 line and the Leeds East Airport, could now have a Garden Village with 10,000 houses because we have good road and rail links to the outside world – tenuous ones really in local opinion.

I wonder when the River Wharfe will be diverted so that we can have direct links to the Humber Estuary, as well to complete our transport hub so we can be the centre of the Powerhouse of the North?

When will PM visit us?

From: Nat Wendel, Land of Green Ginger, Hull.

NICOLA Sturgeon spoke in Sheffield earlier this week. Good on her. It seems to be a bit ironic that the First Minister of Scotland should be in Yorkshire before our own

Prime Minister even bothers to come here.

Roy Clarke is comedy great

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

WITH the passing of Jimmy Perry, I’m reminded we in Yorkshire have still got one of the great comedy writers living here in Yorkshire alive and well (Edward Grainger, The Yorkshire Post, October 31).

Austerfield-born Roy Clarke OBE gave us many sitcoms including Last of The Summer Wine, Keeping Up Appearances, Open All Hours and many others.

He is still living in Yorkshire at the age of 86 and, more importantly, still writing to make us laugh. Why not a knighthood or a peerage for this great writer?

A lack of judgement

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

DOES South Yorkshire Police and crime commissioner Alan Billings have any common sense?

Couldn’t he see that his appointment of friend and former Labour councillor Sioned-Mair Richards (The Yorkshire Post, November 4) was bound to be viewed with some contempt?

More controversy has to be the last thing that Dr Billings needs. That he obviously does not see it that way does not seem to bode well for the citizens of South Yorkshire.

Shocking act of cruelty

From: Jennifer Bookbinder, Cottingley Gardens, Leeds.

I WAS utterly appalled by the short article recently about the poor little eight-week-old puppy who was kicked like a football and had to be put to sleep for ever.

How could anyone do this to a defenceless puppy just starting its life? To meet a vile death at the age of just eight weeks.

I despair of the human race.

Medics face violence

From: David Treacher, Nelson Road, Hull.

WE read about attacks on ambulance staff, which are disgraceful.

But we can help if we witness these crimes by giving the police information.

The kind of people who perpetrate this sort of crime should be dealt with in court.

Many of us are grateful to ambulance workers, who often have to deal with people suffering nasty injuries.