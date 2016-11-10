YP Letters: Our demands are killing off the NHS

From: Mr CE Hallas, Cubley Rise Road, Penistone, Sheffield.

ONE of the most fundamental problems with our struggling NHS is attitude. The NHS is now in a worse state than ever before and in a situation that can only get worse. What we once claimed was the ‘envy of the world’ is now viewed as a failing model. Having said this, there is generally great affection and appreciation for the NHS, my own recent family experiences bearing this out.

During numerous visits to hospitals in the Barnsley area and home visits we’ve received the highest standards of care and consideration; the care is admirable but the system is not.

Earlier this year, we called an ambulance which arrived within a few minutes, taking my wife to the A&E in Barnsley.

On arrival we found that there were 70 people ahead of us in the queue, resulting in a four-hour wait. Afterwards we talked to a member of staff about this, he replied ‘a fair proportion is druggies and drunks’. This was on a warm, sunny afternoon.

Recently, in hospital, a woman was overheard talking about her knee and hip replacement, which cost in the region of £18,000.

Throughout her life, in no way could she have come anywhere near to contributing more than a portion of this, besides all the medication one receives in old age. The lady was now complaining bitterly about the £3 she’d had to pay for parking.

My own perspective on these attitudes goes back a long way. In the 1930s, I used to accompany my great-uncle on his rounds, walking miles into the countryside to sell drapery. He was also a debt collector for the doctors in the local combine. Here we met poverty in so many houses, where a door would be opened by a young woman to the sounds of several children.

On seeing him she’d look fearful: “I’m sorry Mr Firth, not this month.” He would never press for payment, he was totally aware of their predicament and so were the doctors who, whether paid or not, still turned out day and night.

When medical treatment had to be paid for, people were sparing in their demands; now it’s free at the point of access, people’s demands are limitless and ruthless.

When doctors who wrench their guts out to save a life get it a bit wrong, they’re rewarded by claims for compensation. We are not paying for what we are getting. My view would be to start making a charge to see the doctor and also for prescriptions.

If it makes for hardship, that hardship is different to those days I remember.

I also see good reason to have some kind of compulsory health insurance and more privatisation. The private dental practices, like my own in Penistone, would be hard to equal, likewise the pharmacies.

On looking back, I find it a source of amusement to recall the early days of the NHS when false teeth and spectacles were free. People were changing their teeth for the summer holidays and letters didn’t need to be sent out reminding customers that they needed an eye test.

This, of course, couldn’t realistically go on, and so it should happen with our NHS. The problem is clear, but have our elected representatives the guts to do something about it?

From: Rosemarie Lawson, Sowerby. Thirsk.

I HAVE an urge to shout from the rooftops my gratitude to the wonderful York Teaching Hospital and where better than through your columns.

A routine mammogram revealed a dreaded cancer and within days tests were carried out and its removal arranged.

The speed, efficiency and reassurance of the work of the Magnolia Centre was breathtaking.

Every step in the procedure was fully explained and each member of the team ensured that each patient received caring and courteous attention throughout.

How fortunate we are to have such a magnificent hospital staffed by skilful, dedicated, diligent people.

Under their guidance I will return to full health, which will be monitored closely for the next five years and for which I thank each and every one of them.

For every lady, particularly those in the 70-plus age group (as I am), may I say, please take advantage of this excellent, life saving screening service.

From: Dave Croucher, Pinfold Gardens, Doncaster.

DAVID Cameron will always be remembered as the PM who crippled the NHS. Now the Government has a new assassin. Theresa May will be remembered as the PM who finally succeeded in carrying out the wishes of every Conservative government for the last 30 years, namely she will have run the NHS down beyond the point of recovery by the end of her reign.

People are not taking the drugs they are being prescribed because of the extortionate price of prescriptions, many people are dying because they cannot get appointments with their doctors and, if they are referred to a hospital, it is months before they are seen. The present waiting lists will lead to premature deaths.

United in respect

From: Brian Sheridan, Redmires Road, Sheffield.

JOHN Eoin Douglas questions the ethics of holding a football match on Armistice Day, claiming that it is “not a day for tawdry sporting fixtures” (The Yorkshire Post, November 7).

Presumably he is referring to the England v Scotland World Cup qualifier.

For once the Scots and the English will be united – in respect.

Football needs no lessons in how to show respect: the two minutes’ silence has already been held at football grounds all over Britain.

Such matches bring thousands of people together in marking an occasion that they probably would not observe if they had stayed at home.

Football fans are not normally noted for their decorum but they always observe the silences impeccably.