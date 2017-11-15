YP Letters: Our MPs will not help North to prosper

From: David Craggs, Shafton Gate, Goldthorpe.

WE hear and read a lot about the Northern Powerhouse, but I’ve never seen a definition of the word ‘Northern’ (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, November 11).

What exactly is it, or rather what area does it cover? We seem to assume that the two original counties that used to cut England in half, namely Lancashire and Yorkshire, form the ‘North’ in this respect, but they no longer exist in that particular form.

So, would a Northern Powerhouse include prosperous Cheshire and Cumbria in the west, and Lincolnshire in the east. And what about Derbyshire? And where do Durham and Tyne & Wear fit in? What exactly in the definition of ‘the North’?

To me, one thing is certain, a national government based in the south east of England will never allow a rival northern bloc to come into existence, with its power, economic and financial demands having to be met.

Of course we in the North will be allowed to ‘play’ at being one, just to keep us happy and in check.

We would naturally expect our local MPs, as a group, to use their clout to ‘push’ the Goverment into giving the North the power it deserves.

In fact with a weak government, as we have at the moment, the time couldn’t be better.

But as we know only too well, rarely will MPs put their ‘heads on the block’ in the interests of their constituents, their lucrative jobs being too important to them.

From: Nigel F Boddy, Fife Road, Darlington.

I DO not understand the Government’s plans for regional devolution. Why isn’t there a Yorkshire County Council? Why aren’t the county functions all based in the City of York?

Why are there four police forces covering Yorkshire, when plainly one will do just as well?

Is that how they pull the wool over everyone’s eyes, by keeping the county’s police forces fragmented as they do?

Blackmailed over Brexit

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

ON the Andrew Marr show on Sunday, entrepreneur Sir James Dyson said we should walk away from the Brexit negotiations as the EU would then have to follow.

Brexit Secretary David Davis should show some steel and take note.

It is ridiculous that we are being blackmailed over money. It is also ridiculous to think they are not going to trade with us with or without an agreement. For most people having to pay an exorbitant amount into an organisation who cannot balance their books is not an option.

From: Chris Sharp, Leeds.

WITH reference to letters from Remain supporters, the EU referendum in June 2016 was stay or leave, not what do you advise us to do. It doesn’t matter how the figures are interpreted and massaged, we voted to leave. Get used to it.

Remainers have become boring with their accusations of ignorance and stupidity – 52:48 is a majority whatever slant you care to put on it. By the way, Britain is not a golf club or musical society, we are a country who voted Leave.

Poppy is not symbol of war

From: Alex Gillies, Leeds.

I ALWAYS regarded the wearing of a poppy as in gratitude for the brave servicemen/women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their King and country.

To think that some younger generation refuse to wear a poppy as they believe it’s a symbol of war.

Do they think the symbol of peace is two German cars in the drive and every member of the family from four years up owning (leasing) tablets, iPads, smart phones, HD TVs, hi-fis and lots of so called white goods all made in China, Japan, Korea and other Asian countries?

If it’s true the younger generation are prepared to put their trust in the pacifists of Westminster and scrap the UK’s nuclear defence and Armed Forces, then the British Empire will go the same way as the Romans.

From: M Cole, Leeds.

I WAS appalled that Leeds City Council decided to switch on the Christmas lights in Leeds before Armistice Day.

They have no respect for our fallen heroes. Not to mention the fact that it is almost two months to Christmas and the amount of excess electricity which will be used.

Laughs over my ‘admirer’

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

LIKE Brian Sheridan (The Yorkshire Post, November 10), I married young and thought I’d had a fairly sheltered life.

One summer morning in 2014, I was strolling along Harrogate’s Skipton Road. Crossing the railway, the footpath narrows and I stepped aside to allow an oncoming mobility scooter to pass.

The 60 plus driver stopped, thanked me and remained. I asked if she needed help. She responded with “no thanks love, do you?” and with that grabbed my jeans. I think I said something like “err no, not just now” – not the best response, with its hint of “another time perhaps?”

In a daze of disbelief, I went home and rang my daughter. Her laughter subsided with a somewhat deflating “she probably has mental health problems”.

She suggested that I report the incident on non-emergency 101, in case my ‘admirer’ had given someone a different version of events.

I did this, stressing that I didn’t wish any action to be taken. I never saw my assailant again; but family, friends and neighbours ensure that I don’t forget her!