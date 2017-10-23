YP Letters: Our prisoners could be given clean-up work

From: Mrs M Mawer, Low Street, Scalby, Scarborough.

EVEN though autumn is a lovely season with the beautiful leaves of many colours on the trees, they are dropping fast and they are piling up on the streets.

Having lived abroad for many years, I used to see prisoners in the towns, under the watchful eyes of their warden, sweeping and cleaning the streets and cemeteries.

This was during the day when the temperature was at its highest so it must have been very strenuous work.

The prisoners, presumably, were sentenced to hard labour and of course this was certainly hard labour, but they certainly made a huge difference to the cleanliness of the towns.

I do wonder what kind of hard labour our prisoners in the UK serve, or perhaps this type of sentence has been abolished. If so, more’s the pity.

Cultivating our buildings

From: Mr Ian Burdon, Jervaulx, Ripon.

I WRITE with reference to your recent article on Byland Abbey. As the very proud, sometimes, owner of an even less well-known abbey in North Yorkshire, but just as grand as the famous three in its day, I was very intrigued by the restoration taking place.

In the very early 80s “our” abbey was in a very perilous situation and heritage bodies helped us preserve this building. We had a 16-year programme of consolidation and preservation drawn up for us. Following the completion of work, we then had a survey done by the Yardale Natural History Society in 2009 over an 11-month period, where over 200 wild flowers were recorded. I do firmly believe that ‘cultivated and managed’ vegetation can help and preserve these buildings.

De-nationalise health service

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby.

AS the last great state-owned industry, I suggest that, along with all the others which the state has tried to run in the past, the NHS should be denationalised – and fast – before it devours an even bigger slice of our gross national product (Bradley Young, The Yorkshire Post, October 18).

Those tempted to vote for left-wing Socialists (who have vowed to nationalise everything in sight) should take note of what happens when civil servants and politicians try to run a business.

If the post-war Attlee government had set the NHS up as a series of charitable companies, it would not now be in such a mess. But the opportunity to take this option has long gone. Now full privatisation is our Health Service’s only chance of salvation.

Roads and rail in dire straits

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

CHRIS Grayling does not “buy the argument about a lack of transport investment in the North” (The Yorkshire Post, October 17). Clearly not and neither did his predecessors. This is something which we have been trying to hammer into South-centred skulls for years.

This is not only about trains. It might not be a bad idea if he and Yorkshire’s 16 Tory MPs spent a few hours juddering around Leeds. As they breathe the fumes, bounce and lurch over potholes and misaligned ironwork, they could muse on the distinct possibility of another election quite soon. They could also consider whether decades of Westminster’s non-buying might see them out on their ears.

The French way is correct

From: Brian H Sheridan, Redmires Road, Sheffield.

ON BBC radio, a presenter unaffectedly used the correct French pronunciation of the name Bombardier, a practice disliked by James Robson who praises Channel 4 presenter Jon Snow for eschewing “the Frenchified “version in favour of a “plain English rendering” (The Yorkshire Post, October 16).

For the record, Bombardier is a French word and 12 of the company’s 19 sites are in the French speaking province of Québec. I see no point in Mr Robson’s letter beyond a xenophobic dig at the French.

Stop these crazy bikers

From: Ian Tomlinson, Westbourne Gardens, Garforth, Leeds.

CAN anybody at The Yorkshire Post tell me when the police are going to do something about the kamikaze, banshee, wheelie-pulling lunatic bikers on the A64 at Garforth? The racket is intolerable, especially on Wednesday evenings and at weekends.

Until something is done about it, they will continue to flout the law in terms of noise, speed and recklessness. Where is the deterrent? Help!

The police station is just on Lidgett Lane, a stone’s throw away from the lights. Is it too much to ask for a bobby to see the predicament for themselves?

Tale of two footballers

From: Iain Morris, Caroline Street, Saltaire.

WHEN Tom Richmond (The Yorkshire Post, October 14) compares Sir Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney, both Manchester United and England stars, is it not just a reflection on how much the world has changed?

Lynx menace

From: RP Brocklebank, Glen Crescent, Melbourne, York.

WHO is the person who first suggested reintroducing the Lynx back into the UK? I’ll bet it wasn’t a farmer.