YP Letters: Painful wait under new NHS targets

From: Coun Peter Gruen (Lab), Chair of the Adult Social Services, Public Health & NHS Scrutiny Board, Civic Hall, Leeds.

AND so now we know. Simon Stevens has spoken. No, not the Government or even the Secretary of State; instead it is the top civil servant (thanks Simon; the gong is in the post) who tells us what the NHS will do and more importantly, what it will not do in the next two years.

We now know that there will be an attempt to get back to the four-hour A&E target of 95 per cent, but we do not know by when and we are told that cancer waiting times will be less, but we don’t know by how much or by when?

All this is to be achieved by relaxing the targets for so-called routine operations. We are told that patients will have to wait for longer than 18 weeks, but we are not told how much longer?

Nor was much said about the continuous pain suffered by most people waiting for operations. So are we trading one set of misery for another? And did you notice that nothing was said about the alternative? The Chancellor has just made his choices and the NHS was not one of his priorities.

I can only express the aspiration of local Scrutiny Boards to monitor the new targets and to hold the Secretary of State to account.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

AS usual, The Yorkshire Post has its finger on the pulse (pun intended) regarding nurses and university degrees (The Yorkshire Post, April 3).

I firmly believe that nurses should start “on the job” and see if they really want to look after patients.

Degrees are all very well but they do not establish a good bedside manner and the empathy with a patient that nurses need to do their job in the best way.

Young doctors train for five years, dealing only with patients at a very basic level initially while studying.

Nurses always did the same, and those wanting to have more responsibility were able to progress to do this with all the practical experience that enabled them to train student nurses and understand the difficulties they may encounter. Sometimes, insisting on paper qualifications is no substitute for practical experience.

From: Brian Darvell, Beverley.

MIKE Hookem, the Ukip MEP, should direct his well-known ire at the Government regarding the drop in people applying to be nurses.

Since bursaries were scrapped, there has been a significant drop in applications, and although he probably shrugs his shoulders at the prospect of fewer EU-qualified nurses coming here, he shows his and his party’s true colours. In a complex world of medicine and care, we should have, and expect, top quality trained staff.

Development a flood threat

From: Dr Michael Lowry, Chairman, Cookridge Residents Action Group.

SERIOUS concerns over hasty and ill-advised new property builds are increasing. Residents have for many years raised concerns over Taylor Wimpey’s development on Moseley (Soggy) Bottom in Cookridge, a flood-prone site, that contributes to increased flow of water in times of high risk such as December 2015 and January 2016.

Despite all evidence provided by experts warning against this development, it was approved by Leeds Council, and is a disaster waiting to overwhelm future and existing residents. Those who think they will be protected by guarantees need to think again – very carefully.

The Consumer Rights Directive does not cover property. Residents on new developments naively rely on a 10-year warranty insured by the NHBC or similar provider.

However that 10-year ‘promise’ could be misleading – developers only have to rectify problems that arise in the first two years following completion. After that, purchasers have to claim on the warranty provider’s insurance which only covers serious structural issues (not flooding!).

New homeowners can appeal to the voluntary Consumer Code for Home Builders adjudication scheme. However, it costs £120 to lodge a complaint via the scheme, whose findings are not legally binding. What a mess. Affordable new homes? I think not. The words ‘I told you so’ spring to mind.

Ideal career for Mr Blair

From: John Parker, Station Road, Baildon, Shipley.

IT must be disheartening to be unable to find suitable employment when the statistics show a record number are in work. Pause to think of Tony Blair – remember him?

We shall never forget him for deceiving the nation over weapons of mass destruction in Iraq while Prime Minister, followed by his complete failure as Middle East peace envoy.

With such an unenviable CV, it is not surprising that he is struggling to find a new career. His effort to assemble a viper’s nest of prominent people to oppose Brexit has fallen by the wayside in spite of a valiant effort by the BBC. Then his offer to be UK ambassador to the US also fell on stony ground.

However there is hope.The catering and horticulture industries are concerned about their future personnel needs. There would also be a bonus – a job in the open air fruit or vegetable picking would remove the need for the ghastly fake tan he has sported in the past.

Use them or lose out

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

WITH a growing proliferation of cycle lanes appearing around the country and many media reports of their lack of use by cyclists, is it not time to legislate for it to be an offence for cyclists to use the road when a cycle lane is available? After all, to drive a motor vehicle in a cycle lane is an offence.