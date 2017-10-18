YP Letters: Patients will stop clogging A&E if barriers are put in way

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

WHAT a brilliant suggestion (The Yorkshire Post, October 14) that patients should have to have consulted another medical facility before attending A&E.

The objection from the BMA chairman that this would add an extra layer of bureaucracy is valid, but it may also provide a barrier to those who attend needlessly if they have to prove they need the attention of specialist A&E staff.

This may well prove too much effort and many conditions would therefore resolve spontaneously.

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

THE report that a quarter of walk-in patients at A&E units need not be there (The Yorkshire Post, October 12) is surely no great surprise.

As your editorial states, the clue is in the name – Accident and Emergency.

This message simply does not get through to the selfish minority, and the time has now come for such people to be refused treatment at A&E, and instead be referred to their GP, the 111 telephone helpline, a pharmacy or their own medicine cabinet.

Only then will the message start to strike home.

From: Alan Drummond MD, Chair, Communications, International Federation of Emergency Medicine, Melbourne, Australia.

IT was with disbelief that we read that walk-in patients were considered an “additional burden for emergency departments and took resources away from sicker patients”.

The international medical literature is exceedingly clear. A crowded emergency department is a direct result of a crowded hospital and has little to nothing to do with “inappropriate” utilisation by patients with comparatively minor problems.

When hospitals exceed the recommended standard of 85 per cent bed occupancy, the risk of crowding increases. A crowded hospital leads to an inability to transfer an admitted patient from A&E to the wards, leaving treatment stretchers occupied for prolonged periods and a backlog into the waiting room and the ambulance ramp.

Non-urgent patients use few diagnostic resources, require little time for assessment and disposition and do not delay treatment for our sickest patients. Diverting such patients away has absolutely no effect.

This blaming and shaming the public is curious and disturbing. It is health policy based on mythology, not science.