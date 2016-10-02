YP Letters: Paul Sykes contribution was modest compared to Remain’s big hitters

From: Rhona C Hartley, Leeds.

POOR Adam Sims! Life isn’t fair, is it? Especially when you consider that the Remain campaign (The Yorkshire Post, September 29) had the weight of all the Government and its various departments behind it plus the whole of the EU Ministers and even the President of the United States!

Paul Sykes’s contribution, generous though it was, was nought but a flea bite in comparison (The Yorkshire Post, September 24).

From: Tim Bradshaw, Slaithwaite.

COULD we please stop printing letters from both Brexit and Remainer supporters until we have actually signed the agreement to leave? There are more interesting topics to discuss so let us all take a deep breath and find something else to talk about.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

LET’S hope Boris Johnson is using reverse psychology in wanting Turkey to join the EU. With us out and them in, it will be another nail in the coffin.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

THE Labour Party conference is over and Jeremy Corbyn continues with deaf ears in order to placate his army of ‘luvvies’, and himself, by promising to do absolutely nothing on the one thing ‘old’ Labour Brexiteers wanted to hear, putting a brake on immigration.

I’ve heard nothing from ‘Jezza’ that would tempt me back into the Labour fold, especially when he suggests he would welcome unlimited immigration, not less, to this full up country of ours.

Who does the Labour Party now represent?

From: John Watson, Rowan Court, Leyburn.

WE are trying to keep our deficit under control and all Labour talk about is spending “billions” on, amongst other things, more welfare payments and more foreign aid. We will all end up like Greece who overspent on their EU donations and are now living from “hand to mouth”.

From: Alan Thompson, Bramhope, Leeds

SO, dilettante Dave Cameron has jacked it in. He never was serious; it was just a game, just another rich kid playing at politics so he could put it on his CV. In all the many years I’ve written to him, I never got an answer. Surrounded by his coterie of cronies, focus groups and yes-men, he told us ‘we’re all in it together’– but didn’t include anyone outside his circle.