YP Letters: People of Europe are far from united behind EU project

From: David H Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

JEAN-CLAUDE Juncker apepars bombastic in his approach to the Brexit talks. Maybe he should find out the real views of the other 27 countries in the EU?

The Danes don’t want a Federal State of Europe, The Austrians don’t want unbridled immigration and the Catalonians want their own independence.

The mood in Germany and France is far from clear as to their people’s views on the EU and the direction it wishes to take.

A less antagonistic approach by the EU to David Cameron’s negotiations, and a conciliatory view on some of the requests made by our then-PM, could conceivably have resulted in the UK remaining in the EU.

David Davis should make it clear that we wish to continue our trade with the German car industry, the French wine producers and the Spanish fruit and veg growers et al so let the trade talks begin!

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

THE continuity Remain campaigners writing to you seem to have convinced themselves that Leave voters didn’t know what we were voting for; that we Leave voters are thick.

In the meantime, the Remainers are uncommonly shy of defending the EU itself. Actually the EU is a nasty confection of corruption, bureaucracy and oligarchy, where favourite big business corporates get preference over small businesses. The EU’s attitude to us is one of spite and hostility.

From: Tony Walshaw, Allerton Grange Drive, Moortown, Leeds.

THE UK took a democratic decision to leave the EU and yet Brussels appears to disregard this mandate. But, remember, the EU is not a democracy. It simply fears its bureaucratic decline and elimination.

Watch with horror (and relief?) as the EU descends ever downwards, shredding its remaining democracy as it clutches at the edges of Eastern Europe in a rapid and inevitable demise.

From: John Turnley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

JUST as the trade unions were largely responsible for putting Mrs Thatcher in power following their ‘Winter of Discontent’ strikes in 1979, it is now looking increasingly likely that the antics of the Brexiteers will end up putting Jeremy Corbyn in power (Arthur Quarmby, The Yorkshire Post, October 17).