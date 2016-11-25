YP Letters: Plan now for the rebuilding of Britain as we leave the EU

From: Will Podmore, Clavering Road, Wanstead, London.

IT’S been months now since the British people voted to leave the EU. It was nothing less than a declaration of independence. Yet for all the talk at Westminster, all the Ministers appointed, all the ringing declarations that ‘Brexit means Brexit’, nothing has happened.

We now have to make Leave happen. Then we can seize the opportunities opening up and make a success of independence. To do that we have to recreate the energy, spirit and drive of the campaign for a Leave vote.

We should stop tendering contracts across the EU that will last beyond Brexit. We should create a National Investment Bank to invest in growth. We should plan now for the rebuilding of Britain.

The discussion is trapped in Westminster. It must come back where it belongs, to the workplaces, streets and communities of Britain.

Those who took part in the campaign for a Leave vote must come together again, joined by those with a genuine respect for the result and a will to move Britain forwards.

The referendum decision was clear. Now let’s win the fight to implement it. Demand action, not words. Send the message to politicians: get on, get out.

From: Alan Biggin, Bradford.

I READ with great interest of Coun Dale Smith’s enthusiasm for ‘Orwellian Dystopia’ and its great mantra ‘the destruction of a free thinking society’ (The Yorkshire Post, November 16).

They just don’t get it do they? The referendum was only advisory? The Conservative Party chucked the kitchen sink at this one. They used £10m of taxpayers’ money to promote their useless propaganda and extending deadlines for voting in the hope of acquiring more votes from the younger ones who can’t get up in the morning.

The Tories pledged they would honour this referendum, whatever the outcome. It even brought down a Prime Minister. Only advisory? You’ve got to be joking.

From: Michael Meadowcroft, Former Liberal MP, Waterloo Lane, Leeds.

WHEN the banks mis-sold PPI and other investments, the victims were compensated and the perpetrators heavily fined.

Paradoxically, with the referendum it was precisely the opposite: those responsible were rewarded and the victims – the Remain supporters – penalised.