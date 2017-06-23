YP Letters: PM cannot be held responsible for tower blaze

From: Keith Turnbull, Ryton Way, Doncaster.

THE many people who immediately point their fingers at our Prime Minister whenever there is a tragedy such as the Grenfell Tower are not being realistic, as Tom Richmond says (The Yorkshire Post, June 20).

This tragedy happened on Theresa May’s watch, but the building of this tower block took place around 40 years ago and the refurbishment was done in the time of the previous PM.

Answers are obviously needed to the question as to why this building was not fire-proofed in such a way as that any fire would be contained to a small area.

From what we read, a significant problem was that the cladding used was not fit for purpose. This is fundamental when looking to allocate blame.

Your correspondent G Melvyn Woodhead suggests moving everybody out to live in low-level housing in the countryside. This is unrealistic as most work is in the major cities. Most cities have many tower blocks – the one thing that has to be done is to ensure that all blocks are adequately fire-proofed as we don’t want to ever witness anything like this again.

From: Peter Bye, Addingham.

RE Grenfell Tower. Once again the money will follow the body bags.