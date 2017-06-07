YP Letters: Politicians ignore history lessons over carnage

From: Dr David Hill, CEO, World Innovation Foundation, Huddersfield.

ACCORDING to history, every time a nation has invaded another nation that nation’s end result has been utter carnage for the people left in that nation.

Unfortunately the West, in particular, doesn’t take any notice of what history tells us, especially our politicians. Today, and since the end of the Second World War, the US, with the UK’s backing, has intervened in other nations on so-called humanitarian, dictatorship and oppressive grounds.

In reality the West has caused more carnage than all these so-called terrible events put together. I say that politicians should not be swayed by vested-interest advisers.

The powerful lobby groups are at the very heart of all this carnage if truth be told, using their hidden hand of exploitation and treating our politicians as mere puppets whilst the people suffer the consequences of their dire decision-making.

From: Edward Mitchell, Bridgwater, Somerset.

HAVE you noticed that the loony left-wing liberals, who are always so keen to tell us the advantages of diversity and multi-culturalism that immigration brings, go very quiet when we have yet another terrorist outrage?