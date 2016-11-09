YP Letters: Power struggle as judges wilfully defy the people on Brexit

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

THE Yorkshire Post has kept its readers well informed since the EU referendum, and especially so this month following the High Court ruling that places Brexit in the balance.

Power! It is as alluring as it is elusive. Once acquired, it is not often relinquished voluntarily. Last week the judiciary, an arm of the Establishment that has remained largely mute throughout the Brexit saga, showed some teeth, taking a large slice out of the dreams of the 17.4 million voters who want their country back.

It is no surprise that the legal establishment has joined the political class in declaring the war on British democracy.

The High Court’s ruling, that the Government cannot trigger Article 50 and leave the EU without Parliament’s consent, is a dreadful indictment of our democracy’s health. Three judges have defied the will of the British people. Thanks to David Cameron’s woefully ill-thought out Referendum Bill, the claimants’ case for Parliamentary oversight was able to exploit a huge grey area over whether the Government’s Royal privilege was sufficient to trigger Article 50 without interference from the Commons and the House of Lords. The ruling is a deliberate and wilful attempt to betray voters. Our country needs a clean break from the single market, notably in the form of border controls, an independent trade policy and curtailment to over-generous budget transfers to Brussels. The omens are not good.

From: Frank Saggerson, Bramley, Rotherham.

IN order to confirm the Brexit vote, it would be sensible to hold a second referendum which, if it confirmed the first vote, would silence all those who thought that the vote had only been carried by fear of an influx of migrants.

From: Peter Bye, Park Crescent, Addingham.

MY advice to Mrs May: Tell ‘em nowt!

From: Mervyn Jackson, Belper, Derbyshire.

YOUR fine editorial vilifying Tony Blair, regarding his comments about Brexit, rightly pointed out that his attitude “does his tarnished reputation no favours whatsoever”. Under Blair, allowing uncontrolled immigration brought about an increase in support for Ukip and, thereby, Brexit. On reflection, he should have spoken out more then the majority voting ‘Leave’ would perhaps have been even greater!