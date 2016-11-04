YP Letters: Presidential race is no laughing matter for US

From: Mrs K Smith, Guiseley.

IN regard to the forthcoming US election, it never ceases to amaze me that a country with the population and size of America can only find candidates such as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to contest the presidential post.

This is the most powerful nation on earth, which produced past presidents of the calibre and statesman-like qualities of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

The present candidates just seem hell-bent on scoring derogatory points off each and descending into cartoon politics.

It would be laughable if it didn’t have such dangerous potential consequences.

From: Ruthven Urquhart, High Hunsley, Cottingham.

I DON’T know and I do not really want to know much about the American political system but why were the USA population not offered candidates that were considered to be reasonably acceptable?

From what I can understand, the majority of this massive electorate have no sure confidence or faith in either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton – both of these contestants seem dangerously inflammatory and utterly unsuitable to represent this hugely influential country.