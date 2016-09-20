YP Letters: Private NHS is the Tories’ real objective

From: Dr Glyn Powell, Bakersfield Drive, Kellington.

AFTER reading comments from the head of NHS Providers last week, it is clear that the Government’s attempts to introduce seven-day services in hospitals are futile without both a massive injection of financial support, and also the recruitment of several thousand junior doctors and other staff.

This leads one to the logical conclusion that the dispute with the junior doctors has been deliberately created by the Tories to undermine the public’s belief in the NHS. thereby paving the way for its full privatisation.

The junior doctors’ fight is clearly therefore not just a fight for the maintenance of safe working practises in the National Health Service, but also a fight to maintain the NHS in public control with all the democratic accountability that this entails.

What is abundantly clear is that the NHS is struggling financially, with trust after trust revealing large financial deficits. This is resulting in A&E closures, hospital ward and unit closures and extended waiting times.

The situation for the elderly and / or infirm is even worse, with care being rationalised or non-existent. Yet the Government crazily decides to give the green light for the construction of Hinkley Point nuclear power station (The Yorkshire Post, September 16). The billions wasted on foreign companies charged with building this dangerous white elephant could – and should – have been spent on rescuing the NHS.

However, Theresa May’s government, like all Tory governments, puts profit before the wellbeing of people.

Crimes that target elderly

From: Gary FitzGerald, Chief Executive, Action on Elder Abuse

WE were pleased to hear that the carer who stole £25,000 from a lady in Barwick-in-Elmet she was supposed to be caring for will see jail time. Lynne Hardcastle was in a position of trust, which she abused for her own gain.

The judge emphasised the “meanness” of the offence and the “degree of greed” as factors that meant Hardcastle had to see jail time. We believe that the most egregious factor is betrayal of a vulnerable person where there is the expectation of trust.

Our estimates suggest there are between 500,000 and 800,000 cases of abuse against an older person each year, committed by someone in a position of trust. However there is a shockingly low prosecution rate for these crimes. In 2013/14 there were 28,000 substantiated adult protection referrals regarding elder abuse, but fewer than 3,500 referrals by police to the Crown Prosecution Service in England and Wales.

So although the case of Lynne Hardcastle, the criminal justice system has done its job, we think more attention needs to be paid to crimes against older people.

That is why Action on Elder Abuse is campaigning for abuse of older people to be classed as an aggravated crime, so the police and our justice system are forced to take it more seriously.

Remain claim doesn’t add up

From: Terry Wright, Bempton Lane, Flamborough, Bridlington.

WHAT an awful and negative letter from Richard Reed (The Yorkshire Post, September 16). Why does he continue to live here, why not move to Greece or Romania? He is typical of the Remoaners – you lost, get a life and make a positive contribution to society.

His misleading figures do not add up. He suggests that 63 per cent did not vote leave – 37 per cet voted leave, 34 per cent voted remain and 29 per cent did not bother because they did not know which way to vote or were not bothered about voting.

Is he suggesting that almost all General Election votes should be challenged as few candidates receive 51 per cent or more of the electorate? Presumably he knows how many of the 29 per cent who did not vote wish to remain? At least in the referendum it was a free vote – regardless of which political party we supported.

Invest in our libraries

From: Brian Ormondroyd, Birchwood Court, Ilkley.

ONE of the greatest abilities of the human race is to communicate through writing and reading. Today, in the name of austerity, libraries are being closed or staffed by volunteers. However willing they are, they are not qualified librarians (The Yorkshire Post, September 17).

For several decades now, I have argued for more and extended, libraries, incorporating modern technology. Libraries with children’s corners. Reading is a first step on the road to life and culture, education and work.

Let us have more libraries and, yes, adult education centres.

The money is there. Better books, not bombs.

Lights out for Osborne

From: Thomas Jefferson, Alexandra Court, Bridlington.

SO George Osborne is to take charge of the lighting of the Northern Powerhouse (The Yorkshire Post, September 17). This failed Chancellor couldn’t light a match.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

PLEASE remind Mr Osborne that he lost the confidence of the country over his cruel cuts to disability payments.