YP Letters: Pro-fracking MPs increase their majorities

From: Lorraine Allanson, Rains Farm Holidays, Allerston, Pickering.

NEVER mind what went wrong with the General Election, what went wrong for the anti-fracking movement in Yorkshire and Lancashire?

Over the last few years they have continually bombarded our community using every media channel possible with propaganda claiming that the shale gas industry would destroy the North.

Even after all their negative campaigning since the last election in 2015, it is very notable that the two incumbent, shale gas-supporting, Conservative MPs in the Fylde and in Thirsk and Malton were returned to office with substantially more votes than two years ago.

Kevin Hollinrake for Thirsk and Malton, which includes Third Energy’s KM8 well, polled 33,572, up 7.4 per cent, while Fylde Conservative MP Mark Menzies, where Cuadrilla are busy developing a shale gas well pad at Preston New Road, polled 27,334, a rise of 9.7 per cent.

Quite rightly, the anti-fracking movement has failed miserably to convince the electorate that shale gas operations would destroy our communities, environment and health. Now is the time for us to embrace the shale gas industry to ensure we receive the greatest benefits.