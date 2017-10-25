YP Letters: Public service ethos lost on gravy train to profit

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

IN David Behrens’ railway diatribe (The Yorkshire Post, October 21) – no trains; no space; no information; no ‘service’ in the once-upon-a-time sense – he mentions Northern’s being required “to take the protection of revenue more seriously”. Doesn’t this sum up the prevailing raison d’être of what once were genuine public services?

Northern are owned by Arriva who are owned by Deutsche Bahn; alas DB’s exemplary standards have been sacrificed on the altar of the UK’s obsession with boardroom and shareholder satisfaction. Am I right in assuming that, at each of the above three levels, bonuses and dividends are siphoned off – paid for by us with rip-off fares and tax subsidies?

Prior to the 2015 election, the long-delayed joy of “possible electrification” of the Leeds-Harrogate-York line was proclaimed; it was shredded immediately afterwards.

We have a fine new station, with revenue protecting barriers. The trains, tracks and signals are decidedly vintage with refurbished trains, abandoned by Scotrail, due to come into service in 2019. Should we hold our breaths?