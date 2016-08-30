YP Letters: Put NHS patients before criminals like Yorkshire Ripper

From: Mrs BJ Cussons, Curly Hill, Ilkley.

I AM always impressed at how ‘experts’ can quote statistics at the drop of a hat.

Can someone tell us what was the budget for medicines at the start of the NHS and what it is today?

The NHS can never provide a bottomless pit, nor should it. How much would become available if we re-introduced some discipline into our society?

Day after day your paper is full of stories of people who having committed crimes on many occasions, causing huge expenses at getting them to Court, and are then given a derisory sentence.

They should receive physical punishment in their own interest and that of the long-suffering public.

In addition any individual who has committed murder, and is totally proven to have done so, should be hanged.

What virtue has there been to either the Yorkshire Ripper, or society, in keeping him alive at a cost of £250,000 per year?

He chose his path; many good people are fighting illnesses which nature has inflicted upon them, and they need NHS help.