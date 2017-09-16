YP Letters: Question of skills needed in Brexit Britain

From: G Ellison, Hawthorne Avenue, Dronfield.

IN our area, we have no end of self-employed builders and others who work from home. There is no shortage of skills in Dronfield but – according to the Government – we need highly skilled workers. Where?

As in other places, our pubs are still closing down as are banks, but – in a space of 150 yards – we have three food bank donation points for the needy which all are flourishing.

From: S Ellis, Rotherham.

AS long as I can remember, we have needed highly skilled workers in our country, mostly under the Tories, but they never say what workers we need.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Grimsby.

I REALLY do think that Labour should think again about its attitude to Brexit. Like it or not, the country voted in record numbers to withdraw. This doesn’t mean trying to hang on to the coat tails of EU policy.

From: D Webb, Rothwell.

THE vote on the Common Market in 1975 was a vote on staying in a trading zone. Last year’s vote on the mess called the European Union was on totally different criteria.