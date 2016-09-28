YP Letters: Reading is invaluable and should be free

From: Susan Pinder, Whitehall Road, Wyke, Bradford.

I WAS amazed at the arrogance expressed in the letter from Nick Keer (The Yorkshire Post, September 24).

As a library user for 60 years, it would be impossible to calculate the value of all the books I have read, the pleasure they have given me and the knowledge I have gained.

Unfortunately not everyone has a Kindle or can afford to “just buy” what they want.

Certainly there is no way I could ever have afforded to buy the number of books I have read.

I have, however, paid my fair share of council tax, thus contributing to the cost of libraries.

Libraries today are much more than depositories for books, nor are they the quiet places of the past.

There are many activities for young and old as well as online access for those without a computer of their own. A good library is an asset to the local community, to be used by old and young, rich and poor, technophobe and non-technophobe alike.

How sad, then, that Mr. Keer has not been in one for 20 years. While he sits in splendid isolation with his Kindle, I, for one, shall continue meet friends, read and enjoy everything my local library has to offer.