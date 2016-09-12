YP Letters: Reality of HS2 will bring little benefit to North

From: Dr Glyn Powell, Bakersfield Drive, Kellington.

I WRITE in response to David Reed’s letter “capacity not speed is HS2’s main benefit” (The Yorkshire Post, September 8).

Mr Reed is an obvious apologist for this ludicrous scheme. He chooses to ignore the massive cost, latest estimates being £80bn of our hard earned money. Money that could be better spent elsewhere.

Similarly he ignores the damage wrought to both communities and the environment along the route.

He also ignores the fact that not one permanent job will be created after construction work is complete.

His argument that the improved communication link between the North and London will lead to inward investment is fallacious, as all that will happen is investment in the South.

Only government investment in manufacturing industry will lead to the North’s economic regeneration.

No Mr Reed, the folly of HS2 will, if constructed, prove to be as big a white elephant as both the Hinkley Point nuclear power station, if this eventually gets the green light, and the replacement for the Trident nuclear deterrent.

It is money that would be much better spent elsewhere, for example on the beleaguered NHS.