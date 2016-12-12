YP Letters: Remember the Christian message in season of goodwill

From: David Schofield, Highfield Drive, Garforth.

I WAS delighted to read the recent article by the Bishop of Leeds highlighting the meaning of Christmas (The Yorkshire Post, December 2), and the wonderful endorsement of your Editorial comment. This was followed by the excellent piece by your columnist Andrew Vine (December 6). For far too long the secularists have been promoting the myth that public declaration of the Christian faith is offensive to others.

It’s just not true. I remember many years ago, as a community beat police officer walking the streets of Harehills in Leeds, when I came across a small group of Asian children aged about nine or 10 years old. They were all dressed immaculately, and when I commented on this, they very proudly told me that today was “their Christmas” (apparently they were celebrating the end of Ramadan).

We British are characteristically a tolerant nation and I believe most non-Christian people have a laissez faire attitude when it comes to religion. As we approach Christmas, perhaps we should reflect on what Christmas is all about. It is a time to rejoice and be happy. Of course we all share this feeling of happiness, by the giving and receiving of presents, and appreciating the value of friends and family. But we should always remember there will always people who are less fortunate than ourselves.

What we are really celebrating is the birth of Jesus, and I well remember being taught the saying “Jesus is the reason for the season”. Perhaps Christmas is a time when most Christians are happy to talk about their faith, and to this end can I bring to your attention to an initiative being promoted by a Christian radio station (UCB.). They are asking for all Christians, baby Christians, novice Christians, part Christians and even those who just hold Christian values, to come together at noon on January 12, and say the Lord’s Prayer together. It’s our chance to show the secularists and others that we are a Christian nation. Let’s all try it. It will only take about 60 seconds.

From: Susan Abbott, Melbourne Road, Wakefield.

THANK you, Andrew Vine, for reiterating what Christmas really means to so many people. The clue is in the name and if Christians want to celebrate this Christian festival then so be it – after all, Jesus is the reason for the season. I will be sending religious cards to both Christian and non-Christian friends knowing that they will not be remotely offended. However you’re celebrating Christmas, I hope that it will be a happy and peaceful one.