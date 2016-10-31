Search

YP Letters: Reminder of shameful days before Race Relations Act

Barbara Castle, speaking in 1970.

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

AFTER the Second World War, citizens of the Commonwealth were invited to come and work in the UK to put Britain back on its feet.

For many, it seemed an opportunity of a new life, but  for some they came across a colour bar for jobs and  housing.

The Race Discrimination Act of 1965 only applied to public places such as pubs and hotels, it didn’t apply in the workplace.

As part of its Black History Month, BBC Radio Four dedicated a programme to Asquith Xavier who came  to the UK from the West Indies and worked as a train guard,  but when he sought a transfer  to Euston railway station  in 1966, he found that not  only management, but the National Union of Railwaymen operated a colour bar.

In 1968 Labour’s Barbara Castle introduced the Race Relations Act which made  it illegal to discriminate in  the workplace and, thankfully, we have become a much  more tolerant society.

When racism rears its  ugly head, we should  condemn it.

