YP Letters: ‘Remoaners’ must accept democracy

From: Bryan Burgess, Birch Drive, Willerby, Hull.

Brexiteers like Boris Johnson have been accused of exploiting the scale of their June 23 mandate.

YP Letters: Brexit campaigners are being arrogant over slim victory

Brexit campaigners are being arrogant over slim victory

The official opening of Victoria Gate in Leeds.

YP Letters: Victoria Gate is legacy of decades of forward planning in Leeds

From: Peter Spawforth, Past President of British Council of Shopping Centres and Yorkshire and the Humber Association of Civic Societies.

Ian McMillan

Ian McMillan: Literally magic

As someone who has loved reading for as long as I can remember, I find myself getting very excited at those moments when babies start to recognise that those runic squiggles the grown-ups are pointing to and making noises around are actually symbols that communicate the meanings behind the sounds the adults are making. There’s a fantastic tipping point when the shapes and sounds solidify into that thing we call reading and it’s a moment that I find thrilling and moving in equal measure. It’s a constant miracle, happening all the time all over the world. Or sometimes not, which is a very sad thing.

The compassion of Maureen Greaves, after her husband Alan was murdered as he walked to church to play the organ at Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, is highlighted in a new book by the Archbishop of York.

John Sentamu: A love supreme that weathers all storms

THERE was one particular moment I’ll never forget on my six-month pilgrimage across the Diocese of York. During that time I covered a lot of ground, saw a lot of wonderful things, prayed many prayers and met many incredible people.

Theresa May arrives for the second day of the EU summit.

YP Comment: Theresa May – now for the hard Brexit graft

AS ASSESSMENTS are made of Theresa May’s first 100 days as premier, she certainly deserves credit for stabilising the country following the manner of David Cameron’s resignation and for her business-like style of government.

Nuisance calls to the elderly must be a criminal offence, says Greg Wright. Do you agree?

Greg Wright: Cold calling the elderly is not a ‘nuisance’ but a nightmare. What are MPs going to do?

EVIL can assume many forms.

John Prescott tries to keep the peace between Gordon Brown and Tony Blair.

Tom Richmond: Browned off. No contest for the worst PM ever to hold the office

WHO is the worst Prime Minister of all?

The Tour de France passes through York in 2014.

YP Letters: Yorkshire cycling boost will improve health of the nation

From: Edward Grainger, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

Can Parliament ignore the will of the people over Brexit?

YP Letters: Wise words were criticism of those who lack patriotism

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

A plane takes off at Leeds Bradford Airport where facilities - and customer service - continue to be criticised by passengers.

YP Letters: Leeds Bradford Airport’s improvement plans don’t add up

From: Tony Armitage, Fulwith Road, Harrogate.

Stop demonising international students, says Professor Sir keith Burnett.

Sir Keith Burnett: Universities will never shut doors on a world of talent

AT last, it seems the country is waking up to the news that international students have been given a hard time for no reason. It appears the Government has been sitting on a report showing that international students don’t all stay in the UK after they graduate. This, I’m afraid, is nothing new.

Difficulties obtaining tickets for a Green Day gig at the First Direct Arena have prompted MP Nigel Adams to call for changes to the law.

Nigel Adams: Get tough on ticket touts and it will be music to fans’ ears

A COUPLE of weeks ago, I tried to purchase tickets to a Green Day gig at Leeds Arena, logging on to the primary sale site as soon as they were released.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump debate during the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas.

Bill Carmichael: Trump and Clinton, the worst presidential candidates in history

ACCORDING to the advice given to political leaders by the 15th century Italian philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli “it is better to be feared than loved, if you cannot be both”.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waits behind his podium as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton makes her way off the stage following the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas.

YP Comment: Let’s not trump America’s gutter politics over Brexit

IN spite of the intemperate language, and ineffective moderation, the trilogy of US presidential debates were conclusive in one respect; namely that the combustible Republican nominee Donald Trump is not fit to occupy the White House because of his volatility and misogyny.

Dame Fanny Waterman.

YP Letters: Why didn’t Dame Fanny Waterman make cultural list?

From: Derek Hollingsworth, Darton, Barnsley.

What can be done to support teachers?

YP Letters: The rise of red tape in our classrooms

From: Alec Denton, Guiseley.

Germany leader Angela Merkel is at the centre of the Brexit debate.

YP Letters: We live in a world of alliances, whether we like it or not

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Prime Minister Theresa May meets Ellie Simmonds, Ellie Robinson, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, Aled Davies and Lutalo Muhammad , during an event attended by members of Team GB and ParalympicsGB at Manchester Town Hall after thousands of sports fans braved heavy showers in Manchester to hail the heroic exploits of Great Britain's Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Jayne Dowle: Look close to home to find lasting role models for life

PRIME Minister Theresa May insists that she has never had a single role model. In an interview with presenter Lorraine Kelly on ITV1’s Good Morning Britain, she said that she had been inspired by a range of people who got things done.

James Brining is artistic director of West Yorkshire Playhouse.

James Brining: Proud to stand centre stage for diversity

ALL too often, the UK is described as a country divided. Yet one of our proudest outputs is the wealth of cultural activity on offer in cities and towns up and down the country.

