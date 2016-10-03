YP Letters: Sad cry from heart brings sympathy for plight of lonely

From: Terry Morrell, Prunus Avenue, Willerby, East Yorkshire.

THE column on loneliness by GP Taylor (The Yorkshire Post, September 28) is a very sad cry. At least he is not trying to put the blame on to someone else.

The problem is that ‘life is like that’, and life is never fair. We cannot ever know the eventual consequences of our actions so it no use saying ‘if only’.

Mr Taylor is very brave to reveal his troubles so clearly into the public domain and he should either to try to do something about the situation urgently, or seek professional advice.

But the world is not going to come and knock on your front door. Yes, join a club – walking – Bridge – ad infinitum. Volunteer your time and special skills to a charity or and organisation – North York Moors Railway for example, where you will not only find a project to occupy and divert your troubled mind, but get you involved with others who may have similar needs or at least can provide the inspiration and direction which can change your life.

It is the older people that I feel sorry for. Invariably their loneliness is caused simply by the fact that they have outlived their relatives, friends and neighbours and now find themselves in a new situation which they could never imagine, and which is no fault of their own.

From: Brian Sheridan, Redmires Road, Sheffield.

I’M sure your Editorial praising GP Taylor’s column on loneliness shares my concern for the best-selling author. His latest contribution looks like a cry for help. It is encouraging, however, that he wears his heart on his sleeve. Moreover, he has been single for only two years so I do wonder if his unhappiness is entirely due to loneliness itself or the natural reaction to the loss of a partner.

Like him I am sceptical about the self-help experts who tell you to join clubs or get a dog. Nor am I surprised that his unhappiness is compounded by social media.

We can be sure that many on Facebook are no happier than him so why upset oneself by reading their phoney posts? And remember; people can be more cruel than loneliness ever can.

I think GP Taylor is on the right track in harnessing his talent to help him with his loneliness: I once read that contentment was the enemy of creativity.

He should take comfort in the knowledge that his work has brought joy to many people. So keep up the good work, GP. Oh, and I can’t think of a nicer place to do it than a café on your home town Scarborough’s Marine Drive.