YP Letters: Sadness at loss of our wonderful countryside

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

LIKE Jim Beck (The Yorkshire Post, November 21) I have fond memories of potato picking from school in Lancashire.

Despite the movement away from the land in favour of an obsession with cars and the delights of civilisation, we are a nation fundamentally wedded to the land and our wonderful countryside.

Much of this is threatened with slow disappearance.

I remember when studying with Open University being visited in our class by some German people who expressed envy at the number of neat and well cultivated gardens.

I am afraid many are now being concreted over and we may live to regret covering the landscape with runways, railways and motorways.

To borrow an old sales tag, ‘once it’s gone it’s gone’.