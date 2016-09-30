YP Letters: Same forces behind Trump as drove Brexit vote

From: Tamara Baker, Wheelock Lane, Saint Paul, Minnesota.

I READ your Editorial comment on the dangers of Donald Trump with great interest (The Yorkshire Post, September 28). It is true that Trump is too close for the comfort of sane and moral people to reaching the presidency. It is not true that the pathologies responsible are limited to the United States of America. The same forces that made him the prohibitive favourite to win the Republican presidential nomination are the same forces that drove the pro-Brexit vote.

It’s no accident that Nigel Farage has been visiting America to tag along with the Trump campaign and its white-power rallies. In both cases, UK and US, the aggrieved white persons may indeed be suffering, but instead of backing the people who want to help them, they back those who want to hurt people who don’t look, talk or worship as they do.

It is also true that Secretary Clinton is the sensible choice. That she is still standing after over 40 years of slanders is extraordinary. She entered public life when married American women couldn’t so much as get credit cards in their own name; she now stands on the verge of holding the most powerful office in the land, if not the world.