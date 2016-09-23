YP Letters: Scarborough – a resort with something to offer everyone

From: Edward Grainger, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

IN words and pictures on the letters and comment page of The Yorkshire Post, the constant theme recurs of the excellence of Scarborough for holidays and one day visits. Inevitably, the future of the seaside town has been the subject of debate and discussion. These views have understandably focused on whether the Yorkshire ‘jewel’ should try to become the ‘Blackpool’ of the East Coast or whether the town’s traditional ‘Victorian’ and genteel appeal, especially to those holiday makers of mature years, should hold sway.

Having only recently received details from the town’s Stephen Joseph Theatre of the winter season performances, I noted that Sir Alan Ayckbourn’s latest new comedy Not Knowing will be staged as a kind of “unique Christmas treat”. I am not sure I would want to be in Scarborough for one or two days in December, so I couldn’t help thinking that with the town’s North Marine Road ground set again next year for two four-day Championship cricket matches, two of the town’s other famous attractions should be well supported, namely the Scarborough Spa Orchestra and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, with an Ayckbourn offering available to the cricket-loving and music- loving public.