YP Letters: Scarborough seaside cycle track needs maintaining for all

From: Betty Devaney, Fearnley Lane, Holmfirth.

MY husband (80 years) and I have visited Scarborough every year since our retirement and have cycled the Cinder Track (The Yorkshire Post, September 6) between the resort and Whitby.

In the last two years, we have been unable to complete it due to the deteriorating condition of the surface. We would like to see the track improved.

Our local trail of Dunford Bridge to Wortley has been resurfaced and is now very popular with, as far as we can see, few of the problems the campaign is worried about.

The removal of some of the common trees has resulted in a prolification of wild flowers along the trail.

It is now multi-purpose not only for cyclists but also for mobility scooters, wheelchair users and others with disabilities as well as walkers and horse riders.

High speed riders do not use these tracks as there are too many loose dogs, children on bikes and shoppers.

Sustrans seems to be a very responsible charity.

I think it will be great help to tourism in the area if it goes ahead.