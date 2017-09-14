YP Letters: Scots’ example of freedom from Westminster

From: Robert Craig, Priory Road, Weston super Mare.

THIS Monday saw the 20th anniversary of Scotland voting by a majority of three to one for the establishment of a Scottish parliament.

It was clear that the Westminster system of governing Scotland was discredited. Voters recognised that Westminster rule produced bad politics and bad legislation.

Two decades later, devolution has been a success. The Scottish people will not want their parliament abolished and there is no wish for a return to direct rule from Westminster.

The Scots now view the Scottish parliament, rather than Westminster, as the most important political institution in that country.

The parliament at Holyrood has given Scotland independence of mind and put it on the road to recovery.

Our Saxish nation was suppressed a thousand years ago, as was the English nation. Both countries have mountains to climb, but the highly centralised Westminster model has produced bad politics, bad legislation and both chaotic and sclerotic maladministration in our two countries, as it did in Scotland.

There has to be devolution to a Saxish parliament in Bristol and to an English parliament in Leeds.