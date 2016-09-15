YP Letters: Selfish streak drives sports stars’ urge to win

From: Kim Hopper, Francis Street, Scunthorpe.

ON the subject of whether Olympic sportsmen should be called heroes.

On reflection, probably not, because heroes are usually doing something for other people.

Sports competitors admit to being self-centred and want to win for personal reasons.

No one thinks Wayne Rooney is a hero. We all think he’s a very good footballer. As for the Paralympics, we are all charmed by the swimmers Ellie Simmonds and Ellie Robinson.

From: D Webb, Rothwell.

SPORTS does have its place, I have enjoyed playing rugby league, cricket, football, tennis and cross country running, enjoyed being the operative word. The Olympics may kindle an interest in sport in the young, but the interest soon fades when they quickly realise there is only one gold medal for each event.

It’s not the winning, it’s the taking part that should be put across more. Make sport fun and children will reap the health, benefits and enjoy sport for longer.