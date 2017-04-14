Search

YP Letters: Shoppers driven away by the cost of parking

Will a hike in parking charges in Leeds impact upon city centre shopping?

From: Maria Parkins, Leeds.

Leeds is so much more expensive for parking than every other West Yorkshire town – and given that Leeds city centre isn’t as good as it used to be for shopping, it’s often nicer to drive out somewhere else to shop – be it the White Rose Centre or even further across the county.

From: Gavin Lee Battensby, Leeds.

It already put me off many years ago, I used to work the doors in Leeds, small hours for not much money, then they introduced parking fees and took away single yellow lines after 6pm.

I went to work in York where there is plenty of free parking still available in the city centre after 6pm.

From: Ben Ryder, Leeds.

The way to boost the retail economy is by making it more expensive to park or more inconvenient by using an unreliable, over-priced and largely dilapidated public transport system. Still, it’s good news for the White Rose Centre.

From: Alan Ossitt, Leeds.

I won’t go into Leeds as the costs of parking are already too high without the rises. Go to Bradford and charges are much lower or free at some places like Forster Square.

