YP Letters: ‘Sink schools’ not the price of grammars

From: Peter Lees, Porrit Lane, Irton, Scarborough.

THE outcry against Theresa May’s suggested reintroduction of grammar schools is somewhat amazing. Exactly what she may propose is not yet known, so stringent objections should be withheld until greater detail is outlined.

I was educated at a grammar school and taught in both secondary moderns and comprehensive schools. I would strongly refute that secondary moderns were sink schools condemning 11+ ‘failures’ to a second rate education. Most secondary school teachers I knew were dedicated, caring professionals. Most pupils were well educated and well prepared for life after school.

Present low academic achievements would suggest that it is comprehensive education that is failing. Perhaps it is time to return to a tripartite system of secondary, technical and grammar schools.

From: Peter Skuse, Park Drive, Huddersfield.

FOR 20 years, I had the privilege of being a governor of Greenhead College, Huddersfield, recognised as one of the best sixth form colleges in the country.

If Mrs May wishes to see how best to increase social mobility via education, she should visit Greenhead and talk to students, staff and governors.

She would then learn how to achieve her aims without wasting valuable resources on Department for Education bureaucracy. As stated in your Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, September 10), she should listen to Sir Michael Wilshaw. He could even accompany her to Greenhead.

From: Alan Disberry, Sheffield.

THERESA May’s promise: “We need to build a country that works for everyone, not just the privileged few.”

Theresa May’s action: The expansion of grammar schools.

Double-speak at its finest.

From: Chris Gallacher, Chairman, Ukip Redcar.

WITH the launch of the Prime Minister’s first flagship project for the expansion of existing grammar schools and the introduction of new ones, a policy taken straight from the Ukip manifesto, you would not expect me to complain about it and I will not.

We all want better educational outcomes and this potentially can provide it. So get behind and it and seek excellence for our children.

North muted at the Proms

From: Rt. Hon. Lord Wallace of Saltaire, Lib Dem peer, House of Lords, London.

IF, like our family, you were watching the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday, you will have noted that all parts of the UK had a place in the TV presentation of the concert: from London (Hyde Park as well as the Albert Hall), Glasgow, Belfast and Colwyn Bay.

Yet London, as so often, was taken as representing the whole of England; the North as a whole was invisible, including Yorkshire, with a population far larger than Wales or Northern Ireland, and a little larger than Scotland.

This was a symbolic occasion. But the underlying assumption that London knows what’s best for the whole of England, whereas Scotland, Wales and Ulster are entitled to have their voices heard runs through British government, economic planning, much of the media (The Yorkshire Post, not easily available in London, an honourable exception) and much else. And Yorkshire will continue to lose out unless we find some way of raising our collective political and public voice.

Herriot’s TV local

From: Roy Barton, Dacre Banks, North Yorkshire.

I WOULD like to correct your article in your Magazine (The Yorkshire Post, September 10) where you state that The Golden Fleece in Thirsk, “appeared as The Drovers Arms” in James Herriot’s All Creatures Great and Small fictional village of Darrowby.

This is incorrect. The actual pub where filming in “The Drovers Arms” took place was The Kings Arms in Askrigg, just along the same road as Skeldale House, which you correctly attribute to Askrigg.

The Kings Arms, now owned by and part of The Holiday Property Bond Lodge Court development, is still very much like it appeared in the series, and features many photographs from the actual filming on the premises.

Fox on target over bosses

From: Peter Bye, Addingham.

I HAVE no doubt whatever that Liam Fox was correct when he said that UK executives prefer to play golf than pursue export opportunities. However this will not stop criticism from business and media baying for his blood.

What a shame.

Sparrows’ vanishing act

From: Mr RC Carter, Malham Square, Wakefield.

WHERE I live on East Moor, I have a large tree that I originally bought from Woolworths 50 years ago, and named the “Tree of Heaven”.

Up to a couple of weeks ago we have had all sorts of birds in the garden, but now all the sparrows have gone.

They used to bathe in a bird bath. Is there a reason for their demise?