YP Letters: Sir Cliff Richard hits wrong note by suing South Yorkshire Police

From: John Jewitt, Dale View, Ilkley.

I WONDER how many other readers share the disgust I felt upon reading of Sir Cliff Richard’s decision to sue the BBC and South Yorkshire Police in the wake of the inquiry into alleged historical sexual assault being dropped (The Yorkshire Post, October 6). I can understand his dismay at seeing the police search of his apartment broadcast on television and his wish to retaliate against the individuals who took these decisions, but they will not personally be punished by his action.

Both the BBC and SYP are funded by you and me – the licence fee and tax payers of this country, many of whom have probably also bought large numbers of Sir Cliff’s records in the past, and it is us who will have to pick up the bill for whatever damages he may be awarded.

I have previously held Sir Cliff in relatively high regard, but I am afraid that the word ‘regard’ can now be substituted with the word ‘contempt’.

He does not need the presumably large amount of money he hopes to get, and I can only suggest that, if he persists with his legal action, he can go some way to rebuilding his reputation by donating whatever damages he may be awarded to UK charities.