YP Letters: Slur on McDonnell over his view on terrorism

From: Brian Nugent, Pecket Well Mill, Hebden Bridge.

BILL Carmichael is never happier than when propagating ‘urban myths’ (The Yorkshire Post, June 30). In his latest outpouring of bile he repeats the slur of John McDonnell as IRA-supporting.

He will know, or I hope he does, that the Shadow Chancellor, along with Jeremy Corbyn, actually supported a United Ireland.

This is not unusual in British politics – it was also supported by such polar opposites as William Gladstone and Oswald Moseley!

That is not Bill’s objective. It is to continue the slur, despite the fact that Sinn Fein have been in power sharing with the DUP for years, that somehow McDonnell is a terrorist sympathiser. He is not.

To finish Bill, then asserts that the Tories won the General Election. They didn’t. To win a general election you have to gain no less than 326 Parliamentary seats.

The idea that some people think Labour actually won is not the case, they are just remarkably energised by the fact that a radical political programme gained so much support when all had doomed it to oblivion.