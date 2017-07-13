YP Letters: So much more for Royals to visit in Germany than war memorials

From: David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York.

I AM very pleased that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are to visit Germany and Poland next week.

They are good ambassadors for the UK and will help foster more good friendships between British, German and Polish peoples.

However, I am not pleased that their five day trip includes visits to the former concentration camp Struthof in Poland, and the Holocaust Museum in Berlin.

Why, on a goodwill trip, do they have to visit such awful places?

Again and again, whenever Germany is featured, some aspect of the two world wars has to be re-visited – why?

Modern Germany is a truly superb, decent country, and has done so much good in the world since 1946.

Why cannot our lovely Royals visit the beautiful university town of Heidelberg, or the engineering masterpiece of the Kiel canal, or the superb Volkswagen/Audi vehicle factory, or a vineyard or one of the many small, privately-owned breweries, or Siemens, or a restored East German church?

There is a time and a place for remembering the horrors of all wars, but surely this visit is not one of them.