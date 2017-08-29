YP Letters: Speeds need to be limited for the nation’s sake

From: Allan Ramsay, Radcliffe Moor Road, Radcliffe.

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh is against plans to improve the M25 at the junction 10/A3 Wisley interchange: it threatens a swathe of Royal Horticultural Society, (RHS) woodland. The scheme could see RHS Wisley lose 500 trees, including one planted by the Queen to mark her Silver Jubilee.

Highways England claims it’s needed to tackle congestion and reduce accdents. It’s not the junction that needs improving; it’s the standard of driving. With significant numbers of drivers driving too fast; too close; using SatNavs and mobile phones or failing to indicate at the right time, we need zero tolerance of careless/lawless driving.

Given plans to test wi-fi controlled wagons on our roads next year, and plans to control our homes with artificial intelligence, we clearly have the technology to control driving speeds. We can’t build our way out of congestion.

Therefore, to improve the Wisley interchange, if not the whole of the highway network and the nation’s wellbeing, the sensible step must be to use speed limiters. With energy costs rising, and a critical need to cut vehicle emissions, we’re at a stage where vehicle speeds need to be strictly ‘rationed’ – today, not in 20 years. To protect our ‘green and pleasant land’ and our freedom as human beings, it’s a no brainer!