YP Letters: Sports stars like Andy Murray do show humanity and heroism

From: Brian H Sheridan, Redmires Road, Sheffield.

YOUR correspondent D Webb challenges the merit of my enthusiasm for sport and Andy Murray in particular (The Yorkshire Post, September 6).

However, I believe sport is more than “just a game or pastime involving physical activity”. Setting aside its capacity to combat racism and bring together people of all religions and cultures, it has other positives far too numerous to mention here.

Your correspondent objects to the word “heroics” to describe sporting achievement. According to the OED, a hero is “a man noted or admired for nobility, courage, outstanding achievements, etc”.

Moreover, even in the most professional of sports, humanity shines through in extremis. If a footballer is clearly seriously injured, opponents will be among those calling for urgent medical assistance. In the Valley Parade disaster of 1985, in which 56 fans perished, players of both teams, their man-made fibre shirts melting in the heat, were seen trying to reach victims.

Sports stars are just as human as the rest of us and they have earned their privileged position with hard work. As well as being a game or pastime, sport is an entertainment. It still brings immense pleasure to this octogenarian reader at least.