YP Letters: Spurious to link Brexit vote and Catalonia poll

From: David Butcher, Bence Lane, Darton, Barnsley.

I DID not vote in the Brexit referendum. It was the first time since I became eligible to vote that I failed to do so.

I felt that it was a decision that would affect the young the most and that they should be given the opportunity to determine the result. I was prepared to accept, with good grace, an in or out vote.

Even so, I could not allow the spurious attempt by John Turley (The Yorkshire Post, November 6) to link the Catalonia vote and Brexit to pass without comment.

The Catalonia “referendum” was illegal and many Spanish remainers decided to boycott the vote. This was not the case with Brexit.

The Brexit referendum was in the Conservative Party manifesto and there was plenty of time for people to make up their minds as to which way they wanted to vote. Arguably, people voted for David Cameron in order to have the opportunity to vote on this issue.

In 1975 when we voted to join a trading community (at least that is what I thought we were doing), there was no offer of a second vote. On this occasion 65 per cent voted yes on a 67 per cent turnout – quite a large majority. Had voters known at the time what the EU was going to turn into, would the result have been the same?