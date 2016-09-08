YP Letters: Stay positive on road to a Brexit deal

From: Chris Giddings, Springwood Drive, Halifax.

I WAS quite pleased to read the comments from Mark Casci (The Yorkshire Post, September 6) on Brexit. He is right in that we, or mainly the media including such notables as the BBC, should stop talking down our economy in the wake of the recent referendum.

The figures published over the past few days fly in the face of the expected downfall of the UK, and seem as predicted or better. While we should in no way be complacent, we should remember it was the will of the people that Brexit takes place and not that of the some of the over-blown television pundits and forecasters, especially those who got their crystal ball gazing wrong.

As mentioned in the column, we are a time away from the final agreements being reached, so let the Government do their job properly and the exit strategy will be reached in good time.

From: Ian Oglesby, Stamford Bridge, York.

YOUR Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, September 1) states that “a case can be made out for a Parliamentary vote to bind MPs and peers to the June 23 decision”, but the referendum result shows that Parliament dictatorially opposes the views of the electorate.

Liberals, most Labour MPs and some Conservatives still hope to overturn or undermine the EU referendum result and democracy itself.

Our place in the single market is unnecessary and precludes meaningful border control but will be used as a delaying or watering down manoeuvre.

Our huge EU trade deficit means that removal of tariffs will be of benefit to the UK and there are other routes to EU trade which is becoming less important by the month.

Ukip will no doubt be watching for any sign that our independence is being compromised. That party, led by Nigel Farage, who dared to oppose the Establishment, gave us this opportunity to escape from the overpowering regulations and exorbitant costs of the failing EU superstate.

From: Mr FM Goulding, Newark, Nottinghamshire.

THE letter from John Watson (The Yorkshire Post, August 31) speaks of “pessimistic journalism” in the article by Dick Taverne (August 27) on the EU referendum. My reaction is that Lord Taverne’s views are those of a realistic observer who has had first hand experience of our relations with the EU.

Mr Watson says: “I don’t know what is going to happen.” That surely should not preclude the possibility that potential opportunities for Britain will be lost in the next few years.

We must all hope this does not happen, but challenges because of Brexit will surely not be overcome if our economy suffers a flight of capital abroad.

Lord Taverne was right to raise the concerns that many have over the “extra money” which the Leavers promised for the NHS. We may have a long wait for this, if it ever comes.

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

THE controversy over Brexit just drags on. There has however been a shift in the balance between the ‘pros’ and the ‘antis’.

Before the vote, it was the Europhiles who were forced to counter the half truths and outright falsehoods peddled in the media and on the right.

The onus is now on the Europhobes to identify all the supposed benefits which are going to pile up after our exit.

I believe we will reach a Brexit-lite situation, remaining in the single market but with substantial conditions. Those people who think we can cut ourselves off from Europe and all the immigrants and build massive new markets in distant parts of the world are living in a fool’s paradise. Multi-nationals are unlikely to invest in a country which offers a cold shoulder to its nearest neighbours.

A Commons vote on whatever dog’s breakfast is negotiated is inevitable.

From: John Fisher, Menwith Hill, Harrogate.

IT would be useful if the Brexit supporters realised that the result of the referendum will need the approval of the Government who will by then have the facts of how leaving the EU will play on the future of the UK.

It is up to the Brexit Ministers, chosen by the Prime Minister, to negotiate a deal which will ensure the commercial future of the UK and the stability of sterling outside the EU.

From: Terry Morrell, Willerby.

THEY still don’t get it! The Remoaners, some farmers, many academics and others. That cash that they were getting from the EU was ‘some’ of the money that we have been paying in. Now all of that cash is available for redistribution by our Government without outside interference.

From: Les Arnott, Sheffield.

DEAR Remainers. You want a second referendum – how many Brexiteers do you think would change their vote now?

More importantly, how many wobbly Remainist voters would now definitely vote Brexit now that the mythical wolf has departed?

If you were to get another referendum, I predict that your vote would fall to under 40 per cent.

At least with the one result you’ll keep some vestiges of dignity!

From: Adam Makin, Malton.

I READ the David Davis speech (The Yorkshire Post, September 7). Where is the detail? What has he been doing? Very disappointing. Is he all talk – and no action?