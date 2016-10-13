YP Letters: Steel job losses show size of May’s challenge

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

EDDIE Peart’s short letter (The Yorkshire Post, October 10) refers, rightly, to the loss of jobs in the steel industry of Scunthorpe numbering a thousand. By far the biggest job losses in our once world renowned steel industry came with the closure of the Redcar steelworks. Some 2,500 jobs at the plant ended overnight with many industries facing similar losses which cannot effectively be numerically assessed, but they measure several hundred.

Regarding Prime Minister Theresa May’s assertion that the Conservative government under her leadership is ‘the party for the working class’, only time will tell but history is against her no doubt well-meaning claim.

With the best of intention, she must overturn the entrenched philosophy of the Westminster establishment of both politicians and civil servants, as well as the aristocracy, for whom privilege and election is a way of life. They will be continually pulling on her coat tails to keep things as they are, so much so that I have the feeling that after her first four year term, we will still be talking about the North/South divide and the concentration of jobs, wealth and “opportunity for all”, in London and the South East – even if we make a success of Brexit.