YP Letters: Stop sniping at May and help her get rid of EU influence

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

IS it only me who is fed up to the back teeth with the media and its constant sniping at Theresa May? She has a difficult enough job without TV and newspapers constantly speculating how long she will last as PM and how weak her Government position is.

We are at a vital time in our country’s history when we are on the verge of setting the UK free from the yoke of a bullying EU who, instead of having meaningful talks, keep repeating that the UK must make itself “clearer”.

This is a euphemism for them saying they want us to continue paying for their lavish excesses. Leave Mrs May alone and get behind the Brexit negotiators. Otherwise Theresa May could be tempted to tweet what she thinks of us all, just like the disastrous President of the United States.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

THE real future of housing must be, and surely will be, something quite unimaginably different, but we really should have been organising prefabricated housing for 40 years. Housing which would retail at around the price of a motorcar (excluding site of course). The housing situation has become so desperate that the Government should listen – there could be votes in it! But by now is it too late?

From: Brian Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

HOW I agree with Max Nottingham that MPs might be more trustworthy if half the bars in the House of Commons were to close (The Yorkshire Post, November 11). These are the MPs who could make it illegal for the rest of us to drive after a single modest drink while they can go home legless in a taxi at taxpayers’ expense.

From: David Collins, Scissett.

I SEE that the EU won’t agree a trade deal until the UK contribution is settled. I find this rather odd as we should be asking the EU what discount they are offering on this figure to allow them to continuing to trade with us as we have a trade deficit with the other EU countries. This means they have more to lose than we have to gain by continuing to trade with us.

From: David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York.

I THINK that all UK political parties are way past their “sell-by date”, and this country desperately needs a new, fresh, clean, honest, trustworthy political party.