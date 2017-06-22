YP Letters: Students should be better focused on career

From: Ron Firth, Campsall.

I MUST disagree with many of the comments in Jayne Dowle’s article (The Yorkshire Post, June 19). Like many others in the media she makes the mistake of claiming that the views of a tiny number of young people (5,000), probably hand-picked for their support of the topic, are representative of the views of their generation.

The best way for young people, from all backgrounds, to get on in life is to be set a good example by parents, receive their support and encouragement to work hard at school and with guidance from teachers, select a career or further education appropriate to their skills level.

There are far too many young people going to university taking media studies, politics and other non-essential subjects at a time when the country is woefully short of engineers, scientists, doctors, solicitors and teachers.

Assuming that students obtaining the necessary grades at A-Level wish to pursue such a career through university, their fees should be either significantly reduced if not waived completely.

Students seeking less important careers should have their fees graded according to the subject with full fees payable for the first year, reducing for the second and third years assuming that their results at the end of the first year are acceptable.