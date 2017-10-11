YP Letters: Swift response to help staff of collapsed airline find jobs

From: Damian Hinds MP, Minister for Employment.

THIS month’s announcement by Monarch was deeply saddening for the airline, its workers and their families. Equally, for the hundreds of thousands of Monarch customers enjoying a holiday away or looking forward to one in the future, it’s a deeply unsettling time.

Around 70 Monarch staff based around Leeds Bradford Airport were directly affected by the news, primarily cabin crew but several pilots too. My priority as Minister for Employment is to help them and their 2,000 other former colleagues across the country, so they can reclaim some certainty into their lives.

I’m proud to say that the Government’s response has been extremely swift – amounting to the largest peacetime repatriation since the Second World War. Former Monarch employees in West Yorkshire will be also attending events over the coming weeks using the support offered by Jobcentre Plus, including Guiseley JCP.

Every person who worked with Monarch received information from Jobcentre Plus confirming the support available to them.

We’ve also been speaking with the trade bodies representing the major airlines and there have been enquiries from large airlines about filling their vacancies.

Cabin crew and those with experience in aviation have highly transferable skills, and the airline industry is booming right now. In total, we have sourced more than 6,300 vacancies across the major UK-based airlines – around three times the number of people made redundant – which will help former Monarch employees remain in the industry.

For people in Yorkshire, over 100 of these vacancies are based around Leeds Bradford Airport. Our role is to link people up with these opportunities and we will be with them every step of the way on their journey back into employment.

A jobs fair in Yorkshire has already been organised for October 17. This will be based at Northbridge Leisure Centre, Halifax and will feature stalls with information on jobs and helping people update their CVs. Various employment organisations, including The National Careers Service, will also be on hand.

For anyone reading this who is also looking for help, Jobcentre Plus is an excellent resource. Go on GOV.UK and search for your nearest centre, or visit www.gov.uk/contact-jobcentre-plus.

While the administration of Monarch is clearly terrible news, I want the workers affected to know that efforts are already under way to get them straight back into employment.